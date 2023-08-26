On Saturday, Nicky Lopez (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is batting .242 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks.
  • Lopez has gotten at least one hit in 44.1% of his games this season (30 of 68), with multiple hits 11 times (16.2%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 68 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 16.2% of his games this season, Lopez has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 25.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Giants

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 28
.186 AVG .233
.360 OBP .289
.271 SLG .289
4 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 7
12/16 K/BB 18/5
2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Giants are sending Walker (4-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.
  • The 27-year-old has a 2.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 34 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.