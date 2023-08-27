Dream vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream (16-18), on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET, hope to break a seven-game road losing streak at the Indiana Fever (10-24).
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Fever matchup.
Dream vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Dream vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-1.5)
|165.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Fever (-1.5)
|165.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Fever (-1.5)
|165.5
|-130
|+100
|Tipico
|Fever (-1.5)
|165.5
|-130
|+100
Dream vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Fever have put together a 17-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Dream are 16-15-0 ATS this season.
- Indiana has covered the spread three times this season (3-7 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 9-9.
- Fever games have gone over the point total 16 out of 33 times this season.
- Dream games have hit the over 14 out of 33 times this season.
