Austin Riley, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, August 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Rockies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .276 with 25 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 47 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Riley has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this season (91 of 130), with more than one hit 43 times (33.1%).

He has gone deep in 22.3% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his chances at the plate.

Riley has picked up an RBI in 50 games this season (38.5%), with two or more RBI in 22 of them (16.9%).

In 51.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 23 games with multiple runs (17.7%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .301 AVG .252 .361 OBP .314 .547 SLG .469 32 XBH 25 15 HR 16 40 RBI 43 70/24 K/BB 67/23 2 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings