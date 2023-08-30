Braves vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 30
The Atlanta Braves (86-45) aim to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Colorado Rockies (49-83), at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
The Braves will give the ball to Darius Vines and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (5-13, 5.00 ERA).
Braves vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Vines - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (5-13, 5.00 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Darius Vines
- Vines has been named the starter for the Braves and will make his first start this season.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 25.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland
- Freeland (5-13) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.00 ERA in 135 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.00, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .298 batting average against him.
- Freeland is trying to pick up his 11th quality start of the year in this outing.
- Freeland will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.
- In four of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (5.00), 49th in WHIP (1.467), and 53rd in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
Kyle Freeland vs. Braves
- The opposing Braves offense has a collective .276 batting average, and is first in the league with 1239 total hits and first in MLB action with 763 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.501) and are first in all of MLB with 247 home runs.
- Freeland has a 14.54 ERA and a 2.769 WHIP against the Braves this season in 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .474 batting average over one appearance.
