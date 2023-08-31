Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will meet Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 250 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .276 batting average leads the majors.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (770 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves have a league-leading .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out eight times per game to rank sixth in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff leads MLB.

Atlanta's 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.259).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 15-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Strider is aiming to register his fourth straight quality start in this matchup.

Strider will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In six of his 26 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Max Fried Ryan Walker 8/27/2023 Giants L 8-5 Away Jared Shuster Tristan Beck 8/28/2023 Rockies W 14-4 Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies W 7-3 Away Darius Vines Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 9/1/2023 Dodgers - Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Bryce Elder Bobby Miller 9/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Charlie Morton Bobby Miller 9/5/2023 Cardinals - Home - Zack Thompson 9/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Spencer Strider Miles Mikolas

