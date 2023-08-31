Nicky Lopez is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 27, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Giants.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .240 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks.

In 44.3% of his 70 games this season, Lopez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 70 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 13 games this year (18.6%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (24.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 4 .220 AVG .400 .366 OBP .375 .286 SLG .667 4 XBH 2 0 HR 1 9 RBI 7 16/18 K/BB 3/0 3 SB 0

