The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (batting .262 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBI), battle starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .280 with 26 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 47 walks.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Riley is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Riley has had a hit in 94 of 133 games this season (70.7%), including multiple hits 46 times (34.6%).

Looking at the 133 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 30 of them (22.6%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has had an RBI in 51 games this year (38.3%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 70 games this year (52.6%), including multiple runs in 23 games.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 67 .301 AVG .260 .361 OBP .318 .547 SLG .480 32 XBH 27 15 HR 17 40 RBI 44 70/24 K/BB 68/23 2 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings