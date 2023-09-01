Los Angeles Dodgers (83-50) will play the Atlanta Braves (88-45) at Dodger Stadium on Friday, September 1 at 10:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Mookie Betts will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The Braves have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Dodgers (+110). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (5-1, 2.85 ERA) vs Julio Urias - LAD (11-7, 4.41 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Dodgers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 80 out of the 120 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 73-30 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (70.9% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Dodgers have won in 11, or 55%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Dodgers have a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+160) Matt Olson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +320 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.