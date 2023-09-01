On Friday, Orlando Arcia (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.

Arcia is batting .368 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Arcia has reached base via a hit in 72 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

He has homered in 14.4% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.

In 35 games this year (31.5%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 44 of 111 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 54 .289 AVG .271 .352 OBP .319 .454 SLG .437 16 XBH 17 8 HR 8 29 RBI 23 43/17 K/BB 37/14 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings