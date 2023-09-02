The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .657 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

In 60.7% of his games this season (71 of 117), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (15.4%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has had an RBI in 34 games this year (29.1%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 45 of 117 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 57 .281 AVG .237 .319 OBP .306 .557 SLG .405 25 XBH 20 15 HR 5 43 RBI 22 55/12 K/BB 47/19 0 SB 3

