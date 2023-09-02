The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) are heavily favored by 50.5 points over the FCS UT Martin Skyhawks on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The point total is set at 55.5.

Georgia was a difficult matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 41.1 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 14.3 points allowed per game). UT Martin owned the 88th-ranked defense last year (407.5 yards allowed per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-best with 442.5 yards per game.

Georgia vs. UT Martin Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

Georgia vs UT Martin Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -50.5 -115 -115 55.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Week 1 SEC Betting Trends

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia covered the spread eight times in 15 games last season.

The Bulldogs did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 50.5-point favorites.

There were seven Georgia games (out of 15) that hit the over last season.

Georgia won all 13 of the games it was the moneyline favorite last season.

The Skyhawks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 0.0% chance to win.

Georgia Stats Leaders

In 15 games last year, Stetson Bennett passed for 4,122 yards (274.8 per game), with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.1%.

Bennett also ran for 205 yards and 10 TDs.

On the ground, Kenny McIntosh scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 829 yards (55.3 per game).

In the passing game, McIntosh scored two touchdowns, with 43 catches for 499 yards.

In 15 games a season ago, Brock Bowers had 63 receptions for 942 yards (62.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Ladd McConkey scored seven TDs, hauling in 58 balls for 762 yards (50.8 per game).

In 15 games last year, Jamon Dumas-Johnson totaled 4.0 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 56 tackles.

Christopher Smith posted 1.0 sack to go with 4.0 TFL, 46 tackles, and three interceptions in 15 games.

Javon Bullard had 3.5 sacks to go with 6.0 TFL, 40 tackles, and two interceptions in 15 games a season ago.

In 2022, Smael Mondon Jr. had one interception in addition to 61 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

