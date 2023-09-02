The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) are heavily favored, by 50.5 points, versus the FCS UT Martin Skyhawks on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. UT Martin matchup in this article.

Georgia vs. UT Martin Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network+
  • City: Athens, Georgia
  • Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline UT Martin Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia (-50.5) 55.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings - 55.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Georgia (-50.5) 56.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia vs. UT Martin Betting Trends

  • Georgia compiled an 8-7-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Bulldogs did not cover the spread when favored by 50.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).
  • UT Martin compiled a 5-4-2 record against the spread last season.

Georgia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +225 Bet $100 to win $225
To Win the SEC -110 Bet $110 to win $100

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

