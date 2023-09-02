Marcell Ozuna vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.548 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 202 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .274 with 21 doubles, 32 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna is batting .450 with three homers during his last outings and is on an 11-game hitting streak.
- Ozuna has gotten at least one hit in 70.3% of his games this year (83 of 118), with more than one hit 27 times (22.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 24.6% of his games in 2023 (29 of 118), and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.1% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 45.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.294
|AVG
|.255
|.370
|OBP
|.322
|.607
|SLG
|.491
|30
|XBH
|23
|18
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|39
|51/26
|K/BB
|58/21
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.00 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
