Matt Olson vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is hitting .266 with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs and 86 walks.
- He ranks 56th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 67.2% of his games this year (90 of 134), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (26.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 26.9% of his games in 2023 (36 of 134), and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has had at least one RBI in 44.8% of his games this season (60 of 134), with more than one RBI 30 times (22.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- In 58.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (16.4%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|.276
|AVG
|.257
|.381
|OBP
|.365
|.617
|SLG
|.543
|36
|XBH
|34
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|55
|71/41
|K/BB
|79/45
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Miller (8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
