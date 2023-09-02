The No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Mercer Bears (1-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss ranked 29th in scoring offense (33.5 points per game) and 57th in scoring defense (25.5 points allowed per game) last year. Mercer has excelled on both offense and defense this season, ranking 23rd-best in total offense (285 total yards per game) and 12th-best in total defense (248 total yards allowed per game).

We have more info below, including how to watch this game on SEC Network+.

Mercer vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Mercer vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics (2022)

Mercer Ole Miss 470.7 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 496.4 (14th) 337.9 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.8 (82nd) 188.1 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.5 (3rd) 282.6 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.8 (59th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (89th) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has racked up 115 yards on 70.6% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with zero interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 31 yards .

Micah Bell is his team's leading rusher with 20 carries for 73 yards, or 73 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Al Wooten II has run for 50 yards across 13 carries.

Ty James' 57 receiving yards (57 yards per game) lead the team. He has four receptions on four targets with one touchdown.

Devron Harper has recorded 23 receiving yards (23 yards per game) on four receptions.

Sam Albee's one catch (on one target) has netted him 9 yards (9 ypg).

Ole Miss Stats Leaders (2022)

Jaxson Dart had a passing stat line last year of 2,975 yards with a 62.4% completion rate (226-for-362), 20 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and an average of 228.8 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 128 carries for 613 yards and one TD.

Last season, Quinshon Judkins ran for 1,567 yards on 274 attempts (120.5 yards per game) and scored 16 times.

Zach Evans posted 936 rushing yards on 144 carries and nine touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Malik Heath grabbed 60 passes (on 88 targets) for 971 yards (74.7 per game). He also found the end zone five times.

Jonathan Mingo produced last season, grabbing 51 passes for 862 yards and five touchdowns. He collected 66.3 receiving yards per game.

Jordan Watkins hauled in 40 passes on 57 targets for 449 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.5 receiving yards per game.

