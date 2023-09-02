Michael Harris II vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .290.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- Harris II is batting .429 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 75 of 111 games this year (67.6%), including 26 multi-hit games (23.4%).
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.9%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (26.1%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (9.9%).
- In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|61
|.305
|AVG
|.279
|.346
|OBP
|.326
|.494
|SLG
|.432
|19
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|22
|36/9
|K/BB
|43/16
|8
|SB
|12
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Miller (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 4.00 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.