Orlando Arcia vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .282 with 18 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- Arcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last outings.
- Arcia has recorded a hit in 73 of 112 games this season (65.2%), including 30 multi-hit games (26.8%).
- Looking at the 112 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 16 of them (14.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 44 of 112 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.289
|AVG
|.276
|.352
|OBP
|.323
|.454
|SLG
|.443
|16
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|23
|43/17
|K/BB
|37/14
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 4.00 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
