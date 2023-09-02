The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) will look to upset the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 20.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 64 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Colorado Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

TCU vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Colorado Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-20.5) 64 -1000 +650 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings TCU (-20.5) 64 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel TCU (-20.5) 63.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet TCU (-20.5) - -1000 +635 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico TCU (-20.5) - -1000 +650 Bet on this game with Tipico

TCU vs. Colorado Betting Trends

  • TCU put together a 10-4-1 ATS record last year.
  • The Horned Frogs won their only game last season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
  • Colorado covered just twice in 12 games with a spread last year.
  • The Buffaloes did not cover the spread when an underdog by 20.5 points or more last year (in seven opportunities).

TCU & Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

TCU
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the Big 12 +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800
Colorado
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the Pac-12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.