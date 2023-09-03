Big Ten opponents meet when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-0) and the Northwestern Wildcats (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at SHI Stadium.

While Rutgers ranked 37th in total defense with 346.9 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking seventh-worst (281.3 yards per game). Northwestern ranked 107th in total offense (335.4 yards per game) and 62nd in total defense (374.3 yards allowed per game) last year.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on CBS.

Rutgers vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: SHI Stadium

Rutgers vs. Northwestern Key Statistics (2022)

Rutgers Northwestern 281.3 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.4 (111th) 346.9 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.3 (43rd) 126.9 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.1 (98th) 154.3 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.3 (94th) 20 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 30 (130th) 14 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (115th)

Rutgers Stats Leaders (2022)

Evan Simon recorded a passing stat line last year of 782 yards with a 57.7% completion rate (79-for-137), four touchdowns, six interceptions, and an average of 65.2 yards per game.

Kyle Monangai racked up 459 rushing yards (38.3 per game) and two touchdowns last season.

Samuel Brown V ran for 373 yards on 85 carries (31.1 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Sean Ryan grabbed 26 passes (on 56 targets) for 440 yards (36.7 per game). He also found the end zone three times.

Aron Cruickshank also impressed receiving last season. He had 42 receptions for 385 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 66 times.

Johnny Langan grabbed 31 passes for 296 yards and one touchdown, putting up 24.7 yards per game last year.

Northwestern Stats Leaders (2022)

Ryan Hilinski threw for an average of 134.9 yards passing per outing and threw for six touchdowns last season.

Evan Hull accumulated 913 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground in addition to 546 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air during last year's campaign.

Cam Porter ran for two touchdowns on 286 yards a year ago.

Malik Washington was targeted 8.3 times per game and collected 694 receiving yards and one touchdown over the course of 2022.

Donny Navarro averaged 19.8 receiving yards per game on 5.3 targets per game a season ago.

