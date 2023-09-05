Tuesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (90-46) and the St. Louis Cardinals (59-78) facing off at Truist Park (on September 5) at 7:20 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Braves.

The Braves will give the nod to Mike Soroka and the Cardinals will turn to Miles Mikolas (6-10, 4.66 ERA).

Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO

Braves vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 82 out of the 122 games, or 67.2%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has entered 49 games this season favored by -200 or more and is 36-13 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

No team has scored more than the 789 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

