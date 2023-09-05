On Tuesday, Matt Olson (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson leads Atlanta with 137 hits, batting .266 this season with 71 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 62nd in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Olson has picked up a hit in 66.9% of his 136 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.2% of them.
  • He has homered in 37 games this year (27.2%), leaving the park in 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 44.9% of his games this year, Olson has notched at least one RBI. In 30 of those games (22.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
  • He has scored in 79 games this year (58.1%), including multiple runs in 22 games.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 70
.276 AVG .257
.381 OBP .366
.617 SLG .548
36 XBH 35
23 HR 21
57 RBI 56
71/41 K/BB 81/46
1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.67).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Mikolas (6-10) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 30th start of the season. He has a 4.66 ERA in 164 1/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.308 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 50th.
