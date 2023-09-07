With an ADP that ranks him 153rd at his position (971st overall), Avery Williams has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 21.0 fantasy points, which ranked him 83rd at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Atlanta Falcons RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Avery Williams Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 21.00 7.35 - Overall Rank 338 580 871 Position Rank 77 148 153

Avery Williams 2022 Stats

Williams compiled 109 rushing yards on 22 carries (6.4 ypg) last year (with one rushing TD).

In Week 5 last year versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Williams put up a season-high of 8.1 fantasy points, with these numbers: 3 carries, 11 yards, 1 TD.

Avery Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Saints 1.5 2 7 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 0.6 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 0.9 1 9 0 0 Week 4 Browns 2.1 1 21 0 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 8.1 3 11 1 0 Week 6 49ers 0.8 2 6 0 0 Week 7 @Bengals 0.4 1 4 0 0 Week 8 Panthers 0.7 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 0.2 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Panthers 2.5 4 25 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 1.0 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Ravens 3.0 3 16 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 0.0 1 -2 0 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 1.2 4 12 0 0

