Desmond Ridder is being drafted as the 30th quarterback off the board in summer drafts after he generated 38.8 fantasy points last season (42nd at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Atlanta Falcons QB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Is Ridder on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Desmond Ridder Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 38.72 180.14 - Overall Rank 277 45 194 Position Rank 41 31 30

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Desmond Ridder 2022 Stats

Last season Ridder recorded 708 passing yards (41.6 per game), going 73-for-115 (63.5%) and ending up with two TDs and zero INTs.

In Week 18 last year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ridder posted a season-best 15.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: 19-of-30 (63.3%), 224 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals -- Ridder finished with 5.7 fantasy points. His stat line was: 19-of-26 (73.1%), 169 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Rep Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Desmond Ridder 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 15 @Saints 7.7 13-for-26 97 0 0 0 Week 16 @Ravens 9.5 22-for-33 218 0 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 5.7 19-for-26 169 0 0 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 15.9 19-for-30 224 2 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.