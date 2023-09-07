Currently the 27th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (63rd overall), Drake London tallied 106.6 fantasy points last season, ranking him 38th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Atlanta Falcons WR later on in this article.

Is London on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Drake London Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 106.60 124.00 - Overall Rank 128 97 63 Position Rank 38 29 27

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Drake London 2022 Stats

Last season, London receivedc 117 targets, grabbing 72 passes for 866 yards (50.9 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

In his best game last year, London picked up 16.6 fantasy points -- via eight receptions, 86 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

London picked up 0.3 fantasy points -- three catches, 23 yards, on seven targets -- in Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, which was his poorest game of the season.

Rep London and the Atlanta Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake London 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 7.4 7 5 74 0 Week 2 @Rams 16.6 12 8 86 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 11.4 6 3 54 1 Week 4 Browns 1.7 7 2 17 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 3.5 7 4 35 0 Week 6 49ers 4.0 4 3 40 0 Week 7 @Bengals 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 8 Panthers 3.1 5 4 31 0 Week 9 Chargers 0.3 7 3 23 0 Week 10 @Panthers 9.8 6 5 38 1 Week 11 Bears 6.2 3 1 2 1 Week 12 @Commanders 2.9 4 2 29 0 Week 13 Steelers 9.5 12 6 95 0 Week 15 @Saints 5.0 11 7 70 0 Week 16 @Ravens 7.6 9 7 96 0 Week 17 Cardinals 4.7 8 5 47 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 12.0 8 6 120 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.