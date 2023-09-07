What can we anticipate from Frank Darby this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to learn more about the Atlanta Falcons WR and his season-long prospects.

Frank Darby Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.50 6.22 - Overall Rank 516 594 958 Position Rank 195 218 292

Similar Players to Consider

Frank Darby 2022 Stats

Darby posted 0.9 receiving yards on 0.1 targets per game last year.

In his best performance last year -- Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Darby accumulated 1.5 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, 15 yards.

In what was his worst game of the season, Darby finished with 1.5 fantasy points -- one reception, 15 yards, on one target. That was in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Frank Darby 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 18 Buccaneers 1.5 1 1 15 0

