Marcell Ozuna vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Marcell Ozuna (hitting .368 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .274 with 23 doubles, 33 home runs and 50 walks.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 70.5% of his 122 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.0% of those games.
- He has homered in 30 games this season (24.6%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (38.5%), with more than one RBI in 22 of those contests (18.0%).
- He has scored in 56 games this year (45.9%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.297
|AVG
|.252
|.372
|OBP
|.324
|.616
|SLG
|.486
|32
|XBH
|24
|19
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|39
|54/27
|K/BB
|60/23
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.69 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Wainwright (3-10) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-10 with an 8.10 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday, Aug. 28 against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up eight hits.
- The 42-year-old has amassed an 8.10 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .359 to his opponents.
