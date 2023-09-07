As we head into Week 2 of the college football season, there are 11 games involving teams from the MVFC on the schedule. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Murray State Racers at Louisville Cardinals 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, September 7 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Indiana State Sycamores at Indiana Hoosiers 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 8 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Youngstown State Penguins at Ohio State Buckeyes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at South Dakota Coyotes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Maine Black Bears at North Dakota State Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Illinois Salukis at Northern Illinois Huskies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Illinois State Redbirds at Western Illinois Leathernecks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Weber State Wildcats at Northern Iowa Panthers 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Missouri State Bears at UT Martin Skyhawks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Montana State Bobcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

