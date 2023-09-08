The Week 2 college football slate features 13 games involving teams from the CAA. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

CAA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Stony Brook Seawolves at Rhode Island Rams 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 8 FloSports Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Penn State Nittany Lions 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 Peacock New Hampshire Wildcats at Central Michigan Chippewas 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Campbell Fighting Camels at Citadel Bulldogs 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Richmond Spiders at Michigan State Spartans 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Maine Black Bears at North Dakota State Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Monmouth Hawks at Towson Tigers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 FloSports (Live stream on Fubo) Colgate Raiders at Villanova Wildcats 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 FloSports Norfolk State Spartans at Hampton Pirates 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Elon Phoenix at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Wofford Terriers at William & Mary Tribe 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 FloSports North Carolina Central Eagles at North Carolina A&T Aggies 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 FloSports (Live stream on Fubo) Albany (NY) Great Danes at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 12:00 AM ET, Sunday, September 10 Spectrum Sports

