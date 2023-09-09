Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+190). A 10-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Braves vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +190 10 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Braves are 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Atlanta's past four contests has been 9.9, a streak during which the Braves and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have put together an 84-42 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Atlanta has a record of 22-7 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (75.9% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 71.4% chance to win.

In the 140 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-61-3).

The Braves are 13-12-0 ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 46-24 46-24 28-18 64-30 73-40 19-8

