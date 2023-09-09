The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) and Ball State Cardinals (0-1) will clash in a matchup at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Georgia vs. Ball State?

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Athens, Georgia
  • Venue: Sanford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Georgia 53, Ball State 2
  • Georgia is playing as the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.
  • The Bulldogs have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.
  • Ball State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Cardinals have played as an underdog of or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 0.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Georgia (-42.5)
  • Thus far this season Georgia is winless versus the spread.
  • The Bulldogs have been favored by 42.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Ball State is winless against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (52.5)
  • Together, the two teams combine for 62 points per game, 9.5 points more than the point total of 52.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.5 55.5
Implied Total AVG 53 53
ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Ball State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5
Implied Total AVG 37 37
ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

