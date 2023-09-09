Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 9, when the Georgia Bulldogs and Ball State Cardinals match up at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Bulldogs. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Georgia vs. Ball State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia (-42.5) Over (52.5) Georgia 53, Ball State 2

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs are winless against the spread this year.

Georgia is winless against the spread when it is 42.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The average total for Georgia games this season has been 55.5, three points higher than the total for this game.

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals are winless against the spread so far this season in one game with a set total.

Out of Cardinals one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average point total for the Ball State this season is four points lower than this game's over/under.

Bulldogs vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 48 7 48 7 -- -- Ball State 14 44 -- -- 14 44

