The UAB Blazers (1-0) will look to upset the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 59.5 points.

Georgia Southern vs. UAB Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Statesboro, Georgia
  • Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline UAB Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia Southern (-6.5) 59.5 -275 +220
DraftKings Georgia Southern (-6.5) 59.5 -258 +210
FanDuel Georgia Southern (-6.5) 59.5 -255 +205
Tipico Georgia Southern (-6.5) - -250 +200

Georgia Southern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +900 Bet $100 to win $900

