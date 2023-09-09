In the contest between the Georgia State Panthers and UConn Huskies on Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the Panthers to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Georgia State vs. UConn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia State (-3) Toss Up (54.5) Georgia State 30, UConn 24

UConn Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Huskies based on the moneyline is 44.4%.

The Huskies are 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

UConn is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

The Huskies' one games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

The average point total for the UConn this year is six points lower than this game's over/under.

Panthers vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia State 42 35 42 35 -- -- UConn 14 24 14 24 -- --

