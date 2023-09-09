The No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) play the Troy Trojans (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Wildcats are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 16.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Troy matchup in this article.

Kansas State vs. Troy Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Manhattan, Kansas
  • Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Troy Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-16.5) 50.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas State (-16.5) 50 -750 +525 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Kansas State (-15.5) 50.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Kansas State (-16.5) - -769 +525 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Kansas State (-16) - -750 +525 Bet on this game with Tipico

Kansas State & Troy 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas State
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000
To Win the Big 12 +600 Bet $100 to win $600
Troy
To Win the Sun Belt +310 Bet $100 to win $310

