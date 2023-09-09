In the contest between the Mercer Bears and Morehead State Eagles on Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Bears to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Mercer vs. Morehead State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Mercer (-44.9) 60.1 Mercer 52, Morehead State 8

Week 2 SoCon Predictions

Bears vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mercer 12 40 -- -- 7 73 Morehead State 37 35 37 35 -- --

