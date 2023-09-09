Our computer model predicts the San Diego State Aztecs will take down the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, September 9 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Snapdragon Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

UCLA vs. San Diego State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction San Diego State (+13.5) Under (48.5) San Diego State 20, UCLA 17

Week 2 Predictions

UCLA Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bruins an 84.6% chance to win.

The Bruins haven't won a game against the spread this season.

UCLA has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when they are at least 13.5-point favorites.

The total for this game is 48.5, 18.0 points fewer than the average total in UCLA games thus far this season.

San Diego State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Aztecs.

The Aztecs is 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Aztecs have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.

The average over/under for San Diego State's games this year is the same as the 48.5 point total in this outing.

Bruins vs. Aztecs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCLA 27.0 13.0 27.0 13.0 -- -- San Diego State 28.0 20.5 28.0 20.5 -- --

