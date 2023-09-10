The Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76) will look to Bryan Reynolds, riding a 10-game hitting streak, against the Atlanta Braves (92-49) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Truist Park.

The probable pitchers are Allan Winans for the Braves and Luis Ortiz (4-4) for the Pirates.

Braves vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (4-4, 4.90 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Allan Winans

Winans has been named the starter for the Braves and will make his first start this season.

The 28-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz (4-4 with a 4.90 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 13th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.90, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .303 batting average against him.

Ortiz has collected three quality starts this year.

Ortiz will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

He has not made an appearance yet in 2023 that he did not allow at least one earned run.

