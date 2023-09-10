Based on our computer model, the Atlanta Falcons will defeat the Carolina Panthers when they square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 10 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

Offensively, the Falcons ranked 15th in the NFL with 21.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 23rd in points allowed (362.1 points allowed per contest). The Panthers put up 20.4 points per game offensively last year (20th in NFL), and they allowed 22 points per game (19th) on defense.

Falcons vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Panthers (+3.5) Over (39.5) Falcons 22, Panthers 21

Falcons Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Falcons a 64.9% chance to win.

Atlanta went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

The Falcons covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Atlanta and its opponent combined to go over the point total in seven of 17 contests last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 39.5 points, 4.2 fewer than the average total in last season's Falcons contests.

Panthers Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 40.0% chance to win.

Carolina won eight games against the spread last year, failing to cover eight times.

The Panthers covered the spread five times last season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In Carolina games last year, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

The average total for Panthers games last season was 41.2 points, 1.7 more than this game's over/under.

Falcons vs. Panthers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 21.5 22.7 24.9 21.6 17.6 24 Carolina 20.4 22 22.1 19.8 18.5 24.5

