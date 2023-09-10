Mack Hollins Week 1 Preview vs. the Panthers
Mack Hollins will be running routes against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL last season when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Hollins also chipped in with 57 grabs for 690 yards and four touchdowns last year on 94 targets. He posted 40.6 yards per tilt.
Hollins vs. the Panthers
- Hollins vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD
- Versus Carolina last season, six players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- In terms of pass D, the Panthers allowed a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.
- Against Carolina last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- The Panthers allowed 227.5 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the pass last year.
- The Panthers' defense ranked 19th in league play last season by conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Falcons Player Previews
Mack Hollins Receiving Props vs. the Panthers
- Receiving Yards: 23.5 (0)
Hollins Receiving Insights
- Hollins went over on his prop bets for receiving yards in seven of 15 games last season (46.7%).
- He averaged 7.3 yards per target last season (79th in NFL), picking up 690 yards on 94 passes thrown to him.
- Hollins had a receiving touchdown in four of 17 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
Hollins' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Chargers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cardinals
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|8 TAR / 5 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Titans
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|11 TAR / 8 REC / 158 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Broncos
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|10/10/2022
|Week 5
|4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|8 TAR / 7 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|6 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Broncos
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|9 TAR / 6 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Seahawks
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|9 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|12/8/2022
|Week 14
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|8 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. 49ers
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chiefs
|1/7/2023
|Week 18
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
