Travis d'Arnaud, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud is batting .243 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
  • d'Arnaud has had a hit in 34 of 60 games this year (56.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.7%).
  • Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (16.7%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • d'Arnaud has had an RBI in 24 games this year (40.0%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (18.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 24 of 60 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 33
.213 AVG .266
.286 OBP .309
.447 SLG .438
10 XBH 12
6 HR 5
21 RBI 17
19/10 K/BB 32/7
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ortiz (4-4 with a 4.90 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 13th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.90, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
