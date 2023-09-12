Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to defeat Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when the teams square off on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
The Braves are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Phillies (+105). An 8.5-run over/under is listed in this contest.
Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-125
|+105
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves are 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won 86 of the 130 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.2%).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 79-38 (67.5%).
- The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.
- In the 144 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-62-3).
- The Braves have a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.8% of the time).
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|47-25
|47-25
|29-19
|65-31
|75-42
|19-8
