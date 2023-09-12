Georgia High School Football Live Streams in Cobb County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Cobb County, Georgia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cobb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
Furtah Preparatory School at Atlanta Jewish Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 12
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
North Cobb Christian School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillgrove High School at Campbell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Smyrna, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennesaw Mountain High School at Harrison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekview High School at Allatoona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Acworth, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marietta High School at Walton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pebblebrook High School at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Mount Paran Christian School at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheeler High School at North Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 16
- Location: McDonough, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
