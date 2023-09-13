The WNBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the Chicago Sky versus the Las Vegas Aces as one of two contests, should provide some fireworks.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun face the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx travel to face the Sun on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 27-13

27-13 MIN Record: 19-21

19-21 CON Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first)

82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first) MIN Stats: 80.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -9

-9 CON Odds to Win: -466

-466 MIN Odds to Win: +345

+345 Total: 159.5 points

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Chicago Sky

The Sky look to pull off an away win at the Aces on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 34-6

34-6 CHI Record: 18-22

18-22 LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)

92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second) CHI Stats: 81.7 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)

A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG) CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.4 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -16

-16 LVA Odds to Win: -1715

-1715 CHI Odds to Win: +950

+950 Total: 171.5 points

