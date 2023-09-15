Georgia High School Football Live Streams in Wilkes County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Wilkes County, Georgia this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilkes County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Washington-Wilkes High School at Elbert County Comp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Elberton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.