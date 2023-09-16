The Fortinet Championship is underway, and David Lipsky is currently in 20th place with a score of -3.

Looking to wager on David Lipsky at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +9000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

David Lipsky Insights

Lipsky has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Lipsky has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Lipsky has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

In his past five events, Lipsky has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Lipsky has made the cut in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 36 -5 265 0 16 1 2 $1.3M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Lipsky's past three appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 21st.

Lipsky has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Lipsky played this event was in 2023, and he finished 20th.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,123 yards, 105 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 136 yards shorter than the average course Lipsky has played in the past year (7,259).

Lipsky's Last Time Out

Lipsky finished in the 43rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of par.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 49th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Lipsky shot better than 67% of the golfers at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Lipsky shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Lipsky had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Lipsky recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that last competition, Lipsky's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Lipsky finished the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on four of the eight par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Lipsky finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Lipsky Odds to Win: +9000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Lipsky's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

