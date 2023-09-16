Our computer model predicts the Ole Miss Rebels will take down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Looking to bet on Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Tech (+17.5) Over (63) Ole Miss 40, Georgia Tech 25

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 13.8% chance of a victory for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Yellow Jackets one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

The average over/under for Georgia Tech games this year is 13.5 less points than the point total of 63 for this outing.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.9% in this matchup.

The Rebels have one win against the spread this season.

The point total average for Ole Miss games this season is 63.5, 0.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yellow Jackets vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 55.0 13.5 73.0 7.0 37.0 20.0 Georgia Tech 41.0 26.0 48.0 13.0 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.