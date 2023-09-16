The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) are a heavy 17.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1). The contest has a point total of 63.5.

Ole Miss ranks 26th in scoring defense this season (13.5 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 55 points per game. Georgia Tech's defense ranks 86th in the FBS with 26 points surrendered per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 25th-best by piling up 41 points per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -17.5 -110 -110 63.5 -105 -115 -1000 +625

Looking to place a bet on Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 3 ACC Betting Trends

Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Georgia Tech to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

With 60 receptions for 655 yards and three touchdowns, Nate McCollum was a big performer in the air last season.

Jeff Sims hit the gridiron for 12 games last year, and racked up 1,115 passing yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions and a 58.5% completion percentage.

When he wasn't airing it out, Sims rushed for 302 yards (25.2 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Dontae Smith assisted the offense by rushing for 419 yards (34.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns.

In the passing game, Smith grabbed 19 balls on 22 targets for 125 yards and zero touchdowns.

Hassan Hall accumulated 521 rushing yards (43.4 per game) with one touchdown in 12 games.

Hall had 28 catches (2.3 per game) for 165 yards (13.8 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Charlie Thomas played in 12 games, amassing two sacks to go with eight TFL, 73 tackles, and two interceptions.

On defense, Ayinde Eley collected 3.5 sacks to go with six TFL and 77 tackles.

Keion White collected 37 tackles, 12 TFL, and 6.5 sacks in 12 games.

An important player on defense, Miles Brooks had three interceptions to go with 38 tackles, two TFL, and five passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.