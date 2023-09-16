Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 18.5 points. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech matchup.
Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-18.5)
|63.5
|-1000
|+650
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Ole Miss (-19)
|63
|-1100
|+700
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-19.5)
|63.5
|-1100
|+680
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
- Virginia vs Maryland
- Penn State vs Illinois
- San Diego State vs Oregon State
- Florida State vs Boston College
- LSU vs Mississippi State
- Navy vs Memphis
- Minnesota vs North Carolina
- Army vs UTSA
- Western Kentucky vs Ohio State
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- South Carolina vs Georgia
- Oklahoma vs Tulsa
- Alabama vs South Florida
Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech has covered in its only game with a spread this year.
- Ole Miss has won one game against the spread this season.
Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.