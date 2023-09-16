The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sanford Stadium in an SEC battle.

Georgia has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (14th-best with 46.5 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 5 points allowed per game) this year. South Carolina ranks 33rd with 461 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 88th with 380 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Find out how to watch this matchup on CBS in the article below.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Georgia vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Georgia South Carolina 472.5 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461 (49th) 242 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380 (79th) 129 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 53 (127th) 343.5 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 408 (3rd) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 4 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has compiled 577 yards (288.5 ypg) on 44-of-61 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 29 rushing yards (14.5 ypg) on eight carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Roderick Robinson II has carried the ball 14 times for a team-high 88 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards (35.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Mekhi Mews' 102 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted six times and has totaled six catches and one touchdown.

Rara Thomas has hauled in three receptions totaling 90 yards so far this campaign.

Brock Bowers' six grabs have turned into 80 yards.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler leads South Carolina with 698 yards on 55-of-66 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Dakereon Joyner has rushed for 65 yards on 23 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added nine catches, totaling 66 yards.

Mario Anderson has run for 32 yards across six attempts.

Xavier Legette has totaled 15 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 296 (148 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times and has one touchdown.

Eddie Lewis has six receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 89 yards (44.5 yards per game) this year.

Ahmarean Brown's 11 targets have resulted in nine catches for 86 yards.

