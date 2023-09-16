Kennesaw State vs. Furman Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
Our projection model predicts the Furman Paladins will defeat the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday, September 16 at 5:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Kennesaw State vs. Furman Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Furman (-16.2)
|51.0
|Furman 34, Kennesaw State 17
Kennesaw State Betting Info (2022)
- The Owls went 4-7-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Owls games.
Furman Betting Info (2023)
- The Paladins have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- One of the Paladins' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).
Owls vs. Paladins 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Kennesaw State
|29.0
|17.0
|38.0
|7.0
|20.0
|27.0
|Furman
|33.0
|28.5
|45.0
|10.0
|21.0
|47.0
